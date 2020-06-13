Age 84, of Southpointe, peacefully passed away at his home on Saturday, June 13, 2020 with his partner, Stanley, by his side. He is survived by his beloved partner, Stanley Zawacki for 47 years; caring niece, Kelly (Dan) Cummings; and great nieces and nephews, Michael, Colleen, Kevin, and Megan Cummings. Bob is preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Milinski and George (Mary) Milinski; nephew Mark Milinski; and parents John and Anna Milinski. After many years, Bob retired from Interstate Paper Supply Company. He was also a ski instructor at Seven Springs for many years, where he made many friends. Bob will be remembered for his deep catholic faith, love of life, and most of all, love of family. The Milinski family would also like to thank the staff at Amedisys Hospice for all their care and support given to Bob and his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 23, 10AM at St. Benedict the Abbot Parish, Peters Twp. Interment private.

