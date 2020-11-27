Menu
Robert Miller
1933 - 2020
BORN
April 20, 1933
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Greenwood Cemetery
Navy
Robert Miller's passing at the age of 87 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Meridian Mortuary in Newcastle, WY .

Published by Meridian Mortuary on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Meridian Mortuary
111 South Railroad Ave, Newcastle, Wyoming 82701
Dec
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Meridian Mortuary
111 South Railroad Ave, Newcastle, Wyoming 82701
Funeral services provided by:
Meridian Mortuary
