Robert Milne
1951 - 2020
BORN
September 11, 1951
DIED
November 29, 2020
Robert Milne's passing at the age of 69 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton in Layton, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lindquist Mortuary - Layton website.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road , Layton, UT 84041
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road , Layton, UT 84041
Dec
5
Interment
12:00p.m.
Cedar City, Utah Cemetery
84041
Funeral services provided by:
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
GUEST BOOK
Sending our love and condolences and prayers. We are sorry for your loss at this time Holly and family.
May the Lord bless you that you feel peace and comfort until you meet again.
Love from Terry, Linda, Shelly & Tona & Gary- your HOLMAN cousins.
Terry Sillito
Family
December 4, 2020
Dennis Smith
December 3, 2020
Robert and I “clicked” from the moment we knew each other. I will miss you a lot my friend. You made our time together at work in Denver so much fun. You are filled with love!
Dennis Smith
Friend
December 3, 2020
We had our time that we disagreed to begin with, but through our service together in the Clerks office of the 4th ward we became friends and I grew to Love Robert. He is a great man.
I wish the viewing was in the evening so I could support the family. Please know you are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Wayne Higgs
Friend
December 3, 2020
Moe! I'm going to miss all your quick wit and all the laughs we had together. I'm so thankful I was able to work along side you for so many years. Love you buddy, rest in peace.
Brent Maag
Friend
December 2, 2020