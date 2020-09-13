Robert W. Montgomery



1932 - 2020







Robert William Montgomery, 88, passed away September 10, 2020 at his home in Plain City surrounded by his family. Robert (Bob) was born January 30, 1932 on the family farm in Eden, Utah. He was the youngest child of William Ora Montgomery and Almeda Waters Montgomery. His father passed away unexpectedly in 1933 and the family moved to North Ogden before settling in the Five Points area of Ogden where he was raised. He attended Ogden High School where he participated in ROTC and was on the swim team, graduating in 1950. He married LaRae Skeen of Plain City, Utah on April 20, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple. Later that fall, he enlisted in the Air Force and was eventually assigned



to Erding Airbase in Germany. After returning home he and LaRae settled in Plain City where they raised their family. Robert owned and operated Northern Utah Office Machines for nearly 40 years before retiring and moving to North Ogden where they lived for nearly 20 years before returning to Plain City a few years ago. He enjoyed golfing with family and friends and was fortunate enough to record two Holes in One during his life, the last when he was 77 years old. He also, spent many hours watching his children and grandchildren in sporting events. He is survived by his wife of 69 years LaRae Montgomery and three children Greg (Cindy) Montgomery, Mark (Jan) Montgomery and Joni (Bob) Hoaglin, twelve grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Edith Beard, Nellie Borden, Ruth Thurman and Una Richardson. His brothers: James, Randall and Ray Montgomery and one grandson Gaven Montgomery. Special thanks to the great caregivers at Encompass Hospice.







A viewing will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and on Wednesday September 16, 2020 from 9:45 am to 10:45 am prior to the funeral service at 11:00 am at the Plain City 2nd LDS ward building, 2952 North 4200 West, Plain City. Interment will follow at Plain City Cemetery. The family asks that masks be worn.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.