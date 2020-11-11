Menu
Robert Nicholas
1944 - 2020
BORN
March 11, 1944
DIED
November 9, 2020
Robert Nicholas's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service website.

Published by Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
New Beginnings Church
, Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
