Robert Pescatore
1953 - 2020
BORN
November 7, 1953
DIED
November 27, 2020
Robert Pescatore's passing at the age of 67 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Yannantuono Burr Davis Sharpe Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Yannantuono Burr Davis Sharpe Funeral Home website.

Published by Yannantuono Burr Davis Sharpe Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Yannantuono Burr Davis Sharpe Funeral Home
584 Gramatan Avenue, Mt. Vernon, New York 10552
Dec
2
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
17 E Grand St,, Mount Vernon, New York 10552
Funeral services provided by:
Yannantuono Burr Davis Sharpe Funeral Home
