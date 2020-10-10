Age 69, on Friday, October 9, 2020, of West Mifflin, formerly of Carrick. Husband of Lory (Phillips) Peters for 47 years. Father of Nathan (Mariangela), Krista (Jeremy) Gore, Matthew (Heather), Joshua (Candi), and Aaron Peters. Grandfather of Jonathan, C.J., Michael, Beryl, Maisie, Laurel, Wren, Tobias, Jake, and Roger. Son of Pearl and the late Robert U. Peters. Brother of Lynn (Rick) Babusci, and the late Janet (Mike) Fry and Jeff (Erin) Peters. Visitations Sunday 5-8 PM and Monday 2-8 PM at the Boron Funeral Home, Inc., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday at 10 AM. Mass of Christian Burial in Blessed Trinity Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 AM. Bob was a member of IBEW Local # 5 for 48 years and was very active in BSA Troop 224. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Esophageal Cancer Foundation, P.O.Box 821, Manalapan, NJ 07726 (fightec.org/donate-today/
) or your favorite charity
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Boron Funeral Home, Inc. from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.