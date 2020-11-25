Menu
Robert Phillips
1926 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1926
DIED
November 5, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic Church
U.S. Navy
Robert Phillips's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton in Dalton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton website.

Published by Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton
November 25, 2020