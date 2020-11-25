Robert Phillips's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton in Dalton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton website.