Robert Phillips's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton in Dalton, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton website.
Published by Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.