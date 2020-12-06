Robert Purple's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory in Myrtle Beach, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory website.
Published by McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.