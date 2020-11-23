Menu
Robert Ray
1951 - 2020
BORN
December 22, 1951
DIED
October 26, 2020
Robert Ray's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, October 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clayton Kay Vaughan - Alvarado - Alvarado in Alvarado, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Clayton Kay Vaughan - Alvarado - Alvarado website.

Published by Clayton Kay Vaughan - Alvarado - Alvarado on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
3
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Clayton Kay Vaughan Funeral Home
200 E Patton St, ALVARADO, Texas 76009
Funeral services provided by:
Clayton Kay Vaughan - Alvarado - Alvarado
