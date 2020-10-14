Robert Glen Reeder passed away peacefully on October 7th, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born on December 12, 1929 and was the son of Edwin Glen Reeder and Grace Emily Morgan. Robert grew up in Ogden, Utah, and graduated from Weber High School.

He proudly served in the United States Army. While serving he met his lifelong friends Bob Nye and Jerry Thompson. Shortly after leaving the service, he met Geraldine Chandler and after a two-year courtship, they married on November 24th, 1954 at Bertha Eccles Hall in Ogden, Utah. They were later sealed in the Bountiful, Utah Temple.

Robert graduated from Weber College with a degree in accounting. He worked in accounting for many years until he retired from Hydro Flame, Corp. in 1995. He had a strong work ethic and continued with his own bookkeeping and tax service after his retirement.

Robert was a member of the Bountiful 16th and Kimball Mill Wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He enjoyed spending time with his family & friends, traveling, duck hunting, pheasant hunting, and fishing. The most memorable times were family trips to Bear Lake and Yellowstone Park. He loved listening to old-time radio programs and loved old cars, especially Fords.

He is survived by his wife Geraldine Chandler Reeder, sons Richard (Joan'L) Reeder, Michael (Wendy) Reeder, daughter Debra (Steven) Andresen, 15 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren, brothers James Reeder, Brent Reeder, and a sister Betty Williams. Preceded in death by his parents and daughter Linda Reeder Tincher.

A viewing will be held Saturday, October 17th from 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm at Russon Mortuary 295 N Main, Bountiful, UT. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 pm at Bountiful Cemetery 2224 South 200 West, Bountiful, UT.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.