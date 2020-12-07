Menu
Robert Rigby
1965 - 2020
BORN
March 23, 1965
DIED
December 4, 2020
Robert Rigby's passing at the age of 55 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cooper Funeral Home - Tecumseh in Tecumseh, OK .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cooper Funeral Home
210 W. Walnut, Tecumseh, Oklahoma 74873
Dec
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Grace Community Church
808 E. Highland, Tecumseh, Oklahoma 74873
Funeral services provided by:
Cooper Funeral Home - Tecumseh
