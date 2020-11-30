Menu
Robert Riling
1945 - 2020
BORN
April 10, 1945
DIED
September 18, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Robert Riling's passing at the age of 75 on Friday, September 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by R.M. Williams Funeral Service in Wellston, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the R.M. Williams Funeral Service website.

Published by R.M. Williams Funeral Service on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
R.M. Williams Funeral Service
120 W. Broadway St., Wellston, Ohio 45692
Sep
22
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
R.M. Williams Funeral Service
120 W. Broadway St., Wellston, Ohio 45692
