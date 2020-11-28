Menu
Robert Ripley
1948 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1948
DIED
November 12, 2020
Robert Ripley's passing at the age of 72 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Donovan Funeral Home in Tallmadge, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Ave, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278
Nov
18
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Ave, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278
We appreciate you trusting us with the care of your loved one at this difficult time.
The Staff of Donovan Funeral Home
November 28, 2020