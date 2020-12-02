Menu
Robert Rodriguez
1949 - 2020
BORN
January 20, 1949
DIED
November 20, 2020
Robert Rodriguez's passing at the age of 71 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock in Lubbock, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University , Lubbock, TX 79415
Nov
29
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University , Lubbock, TX 79415
Nov
30
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Peaceful Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
