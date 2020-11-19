Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Roehm
1930 - 2020
BORN
November 14, 1930
DIED
November 18, 2020
Robert Roehm's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harter And Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harter And Schier Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Harter And Schier Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Harter and Schier
209 West Third Street, Delphos, Ohio 45833
Nov
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Harter and Schier
209 West Third Street, Delphos, Ohio 45833
Funeral services provided by:
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.