Robert Sanecki
1948 - 2020
BORN
December 18, 1948
DIED
September 20, 2020
Robert Sanecki's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, September 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by R.M. Williams Funeral Service in Wellston, OH .

Published by R.M. Williams Funeral Service on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
R.M. Williams Funeral Service
