Robert Sanecki's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, September 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by R.M. Williams Funeral Service in Wellston, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the R.M. Williams Funeral Service website.
Published by R.M. Williams Funeral Service on Nov. 30, 2020.
