Robert Sansam
1945 - 2020
BORN
September 5, 1945
DIED
September 18, 2020
Robert Sansam's passing at the age of 75 on Friday, September 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Temrowski Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Fenton, MI .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Memorial Gathering
12:30p.m.
Funeral homeTemrowski Family Funeral Home
500 Main St.,, Fenton, Michigan 48430
Oct
3
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Funeral homeTemrowski Family Funeral Home
500 Main St.,, Fenton, Michigan 48430
Funeral services provided by:
Temrowski Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
