Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert A. Scarfo
1972 - 2020
BORN
March 28, 1972
DIED
October 11, 2020
Age 48, of Peters Township, unexpectedly passed on Sunday October 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Shannon L. (Antosh) Scarfo. Loving and devoted father of Brooke and Alexandra Scarfo. Cherished son of Elizabeth Dobbin and John (Kim) Scarfo. Dear brother of John (Paula) Scarfo, Joshua (JoElla) Dobbin, Matthew and Marc Scarfo. Brother-in-Law of Sherri (Kevin) Schmidt, Ricky and Scott Antosh. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.

Rob started his career as a nurse at West Penn Hospital where he received the Cameos of Caring Award in 2000. He was the owner of both Pennsylvania Life and Health Benefits Group, Inc. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and all-around outdoorsman. He enjoyed entertaining, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauer. Family and Friends welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray 724-941-3211 Thursday 1-7pm, where a service will be celebrated Friday at 10:30am. Covid 19 restrictions apply. Family suggests memorial contributions to the Catch-A-Dream Foundation, https://www.catchadream.org/.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317
Oct
16
Service
10:30a.m.
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317
Funeral services provided by:
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
I have known Rob since 1st grade at Amity Elementary school. He was always the nicest boy and he always would go up to my Mom when she was homeroom mother. We went to school all the way til 1990 graduation from Trinity. We also got Married on the same day and His wife Shannon was the granddaughter of my grandfather's good Friend John Antosh. He was a sweet soul and Heaven has just gained another Angel. Miss you Robbie
Michelle Cunningham
Classmate
October 14, 2020
I met Rob through my husband who worked with him. He held Christmas parties for his agents and they were able to bring their partners and spouses. Rob and his sweet wife Shannon planned these parties in advance and they put so much work into them. I was amazed at his generosity and kindness. I hold these memories always. To the family during this time of sorrow, you need to cling to your faith and each other for strength to guide you through this journey of life. We are here for you with love. Love Lori Hanasko
Lori Hanasko
Acquaintance
October 14, 2020
I met Rob in March of 2012 when I started working with him at Pennsylvania Life. I feel a very special friendship with him start to develop and it has continued to this day. I felt his special caring and empathy towards others mirrored my own. His graciousness showed when my wife Lori and I would be invited to spend special gatherings with him and his family. He is very sadly missed. Thank you Rob for being part of my life. May God bless Shannon, Ali, Brooke and family with strength, prayers and love during this difficult time.
Walter Michael Hanasko
Friend
October 14, 2020
I met Rob in March of 2012 when I started working with him at Pennsylvania Life. I felt a special friendship with him start to develop and it has continued to this day. I feel his special caring and empathy towards others mirrored my own. His graciousness showed when my wife Lori and I would be invited to spend special gatherings with him and his family. He is very sadly missed. Thank you Rob for being part of my life. May God bless Shannon, Ali, Brooke and family with strength, prayers and love during this difficult time.
Walter Hanasko
Friend
October 14, 2020
I met Rob in March of 2012 when I started working with him at Pennsylvania Life. I felt a special friendship with him start to develop and it has continued to this day. I feel his special caring and empathy towards others mirrored my own. His graciousness showed when my wife Lori and I would be invited to spend special gatherings with him and his family. He is very sadly missed. Thank you Rob for being part of my life.
Walter Hanasko
Friend
October 14, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
I am so sorry for your loss .
Prayers and hugs sent your way
Darlene Donoghue
Friend
October 14, 2020