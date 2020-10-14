Age 48, of Peters Township, unexpectedly passed on Sunday October 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Shannon L. (Antosh) Scarfo. Loving and devoted father of Brooke and Alexandra Scarfo. Cherished son of Elizabeth Dobbin and John (Kim) Scarfo. Dear brother of John (Paula) Scarfo, Joshua (JoElla) Dobbin, Matthew and Marc Scarfo. Brother-in-Law of Sherri (Kevin) Schmidt, Ricky and Scott Antosh. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.
Rob started his career as a nurse at West Penn Hospital where he received the Cameos of Caring Award in 2000. He was the owner of both Pennsylvania Life and Health Benefits Group, Inc. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and all-around outdoorsman. He enjoyed entertaining, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.
Funeral arrangements by Beinhauer. Family and Friends welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray 724-941-3211 Thursday 1-7pm, where a service will be celebrated Friday at 10:30am. Covid 19 restrictions apply. Family suggests memorial contributions to the Catch-A-Dream Foundation, https://www.catchadream.org/.
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.