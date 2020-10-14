I met Rob through my husband who worked with him. He held Christmas parties for his agents and they were able to bring their partners and spouses. Rob and his sweet wife Shannon planned these parties in advance and they put so much work into them. I was amazed at his generosity and kindness. I hold these memories always. To the family during this time of sorrow, you need to cling to your faith and each other for strength to guide you through this journey of life. We are here for you with love. Love Lori Hanasko

