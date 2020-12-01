Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Schaefer
1926 - 2020
BORN
October 17, 1926
DIED
November 26, 2020
Robert Schaefer's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sheets & Childs Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church
6318 West California Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46818
Dec
1
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church
6318 W. California Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana
Dec
2
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church
6318 W. California Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana
Dec
2
Service
2:00p.m.
Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church
6318 W. California Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana
Dec
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church
6318 W California Rd, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46818
Funeral services provided by:
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
To Bob's family,
Thoughts and prayers during this time of sadness. He is in God's hands and may your memories help you thru the days and weeks ahead. We always enjoyed seeing Bob at the family reunion and talking with him.

Ramona Springer
Wanda Springer
Ramona F Springer
Family
November 29, 2020
Sorry for the loss of your Father. My thoughts are with you.
Kevin Butts
Friend
November 29, 2020