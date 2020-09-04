Robert Eugene "Bob" Schmidt

August 6, 1931 ~ August 23, 2020



Retired United States Army Master Sergeant, Robert Eugene Schmidt, 89, a long-time Ogden, Utah resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Legacy House of South Ogden.



Bob was born in Blackburn, MO on August 6, 1931 to Reinhold Carl and Cornelia Lovercamp Schmidt.



He grew up in the Marshall area and graduated from Marshal High School, Class of 1949, and further pursued his education with an award of an Associates Degree from Columbia College in 1975.



Bob served a career in the Army, both active duty and National Guard, serving honorably a total of 29 years, retiring from Fort Knox, KY in 1980. His career included multiple overseas tours in the Far East and Europe.



He married Freda Lee Mittenberg in Sedalia, MO on September 22, 1952 and together they raised two sons. Freda passed away on February 23, 1980 and was laid to rest at Mt. Herman Cemetery in Sedalia. Bob was also laid to rest by her side on August 31st. A private family memorial service with military honors will be conducted at a later date. After Freda's passing Bob moved back to the Ogden area, where he had previously served, and met his companion for nearly 40 years, Lieselotte Dains of Washington Terrace, who survives him.



Besides being a loving and devoted father, Bob will be remembered for his passion for basketball. Although he lettered in football, basketball, and baseball in high school, basketball was always his favorite. He was a season ticket holder to the Utah Jazz and watched every game. He also served as an assistant coach for the St. Joseph Catholic High School girl's team in Ogden.



Bob was also proud to have been a devoted and active member of the Methodist Church for more than 70 years.



He is also survived by his sons, Mark (spouse Barbara) Schmidt of Clifton, VA, and Michael (spouse: Brenda) Schmidt of Eagle River, AK; 6 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.



In addition to his wife of 27 years, Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Reinhold and Cornelia Schmidt.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Legacy House of South Ogden for their kind and loving care.



Memorial contributions in Bob's honor are suggested to be sent to the Community United Methodist Church at 163 West 4800 South, Ogden, Utah 84405.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.