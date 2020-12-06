Menu
Robert Seal
1946 - 2020
BORN
May 8, 1946
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Robert Seal's passing at the age of 74 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riemann Family Funeral Home in Pass Christian, MS .

Published by Riemann Family Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Standard Sandhill Cemetery
Dec
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Standard Sandhill Cemetery
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
December 6, 2020