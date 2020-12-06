Menu
Robert Senior
1944 - 2020
BORN
June 18, 1944
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
Robert Senior's passing at the age of 76 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Spencer T Videon Funeral Home Inc in Upper Darby, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Spencer T Videon Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Spencer T Videon Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
2130 Franklin Avenue, Morton, Pennsylvania 19070
Dec
12
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
2130 Franklin Avenue, Morton, Pennsylvania 19070
Funeral services provided by:
Spencer T Videon Funeral Home Inc
