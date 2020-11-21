Menu
Robert Serafini
1926 - 2020
BORN
October 4, 1926
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
St. James Catholic Church
U. S. Navy
Robert Serafini's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia, OH .

Published by Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
400 W. Lisbon St., Waynesburg, Ohio 44688
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
