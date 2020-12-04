Robert Skaggs's passing at the age of 66 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rolla Cremation and Memorial Service in Rolla, MO .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rolla Cremation and Memorial Service website.
Published by Rolla Cremation and Memorial Service on Dec. 4, 2020.
