Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Slovesky
1944 - 2020
BORN
July 30, 1944
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Robert Slovesky's passing at the age of 76 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. in West Haven, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516
Dec
7
Funeral
8:30a.m.
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516
Dec
7
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Lawrence Church
Dec
8
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
State Veterans Cemetery
, Middletown, Connecticut
Funeral services provided by:
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.