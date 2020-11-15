Menu
Robert Smith
1933 - 2020
BORN
May 28, 1933
DIED
November 13, 2020
Robert Smith's passing at the age of 87 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by King Funeral Home in Concord, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the King Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
King Funeral Home
28797 HWY 9, Pageland, South Carolina 29728
Funeral services provided by:
King Funeral Home
