Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Smith
1948 - 2020
BORN
September 6, 1948
DIED
November 23, 2020
Robert Smith's passing at the age of 72 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Slater's Funeral Home - MILLEDGEVILLE in Milledgeville, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Slater's Funeral Home - MILLEDGEVILLE website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Slater's Funeral Home - MILLEDGEVILLE on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oak Grove Baptist Church - Milledgeville
508 GA Highway 49, Milledgeville, Georgia 31061
Funeral services provided by:
Slater's Funeral Home - MILLEDGEVILLE
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.