Robert Smith
1943 - 2020
BORN
August 23, 1943
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Rotary Club
Robert Smith's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home in Springfield, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home website.

Published by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street, Springfield, OH 45505
Nov
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street, Springfield, OH 45505
Nov
30
Burial
Ferncliff Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
So sorry for the loss of your husband Carolyn sympathies to you and your family. Lonnie Bobbie Jo
Barbara Barclay
Friend
December 2, 2020
Carolyn,I'm so sorry to hear of the passing of Robert.You're in my thoughts and prayers.God Bless.
Tom Clifford
Friend
November 29, 2020
Carolyn, I am sorry for the loss of your husband. Thoughts and prayers for you and your family

Kathy Baker Donovan
Kathy Baker Donovan
Friend
November 29, 2020