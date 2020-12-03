Menu
Robert Smith
1954 - 2020
BORN
September 12, 1954
DIED
November 26, 2020
Robert Smith's passing at the age of 66 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, Inc. in Columbia, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Funeral service
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home
200 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, Kentucky 42728
Dec
1
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
3Trees Church
West 80, Russell Springs, Kentucky 42642
Funeral services provided by:
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, Inc.
