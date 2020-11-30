Menu
Robert Snider
1962 - 2020
BORN
September 13, 1962
DIED
November 19, 2020
Robert Snider's passing at the age of 58 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shingleton Funeral Home in Wilson, NC .

Published by Shingleton Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Shingleton Funeral Home
2413 Nash Street NW P.O. Box 1909, Wilson, North Carolina 27894
Funeral services provided by:
Shingleton Funeral Home
