Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert P. Starkey
1949 - 2020
BORN
December 2, 1949
DIED
October 14, 2020
Life-long resident of Turtle Creek, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Beloved father of Ryan Starkey, Eliot Starkey, Liam Starkey, and Susanne Mascilli.

Cherished grandfather of Christopher Starkey, Liam Garyn Starkey, and Mia Mascilli.

Adored brother of Rae Ann Starkey-Brennan.

Uncle of Nicole Brennan.

Loving companion of Suanne G. Starkey.

Bob was a 1968 graduate of Turtle Creek High School. After graduating, Bob began a long and adventurous career as a sales representative for a number of different companies. While in school, he became fascinated with music and learned how to play guitar. He went on to play as the "13th Brother" for the Brotherhood Band in the Turtle Creek valley, where he played the drums and sang lead vocals. Bob was an avid bowler and a phenomenal athlete overall from high school all throughout his life. He had a great personality and loved making new friends, who all loved Bob in return.

Friends welcome Monday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, 25 visitors will be allowed at a time and face masks or coverings will be required.

Bob will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave, Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Oct
19
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave, Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Oct
20
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave, Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Funeral services provided by:
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.