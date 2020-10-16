Life-long resident of Turtle Creek, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.



Beloved father of Ryan Starkey, Eliot Starkey, Liam Starkey, and Susanne Mascilli.



Cherished grandfather of Christopher Starkey, Liam Garyn Starkey, and Mia Mascilli.



Adored brother of Rae Ann Starkey-Brennan.



Uncle of Nicole Brennan.



Loving companion of Suanne G. Starkey.



Bob was a 1968 graduate of Turtle Creek High School. After graduating, Bob began a long and adventurous career as a sales representative for a number of different companies. While in school, he became fascinated with music and learned how to play guitar. He went on to play as the "13th Brother" for the Brotherhood Band in the Turtle Creek valley, where he played the drums and sang lead vocals. Bob was an avid bowler and a phenomenal athlete overall from high school all throughout his life. He had a great personality and loved making new friends, who all loved Bob in return.



Friends welcome Monday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, 25 visitors will be allowed at a time and face masks or coverings will be required.



Bob will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery.





Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.