Robert Foster Steele (Bob)



1936 ~ 2020







Robert Foster Steele (Bob) was born March 17, 1936 in Lovell, Wyoming to Robert B. and Ruby Foster Steele. He passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Layton, Utah.



Foster grew up in Rangely, Colorado learning to work hard. He worked with his father in the construction and concrete industry-hauling concrete bags up and down the ladders loading the concrete trucks. He was very involved in many different sports in high school. He also loved the outdoors where he fished and hunted extensively. His family and friends will always remember his many stories of hunting and camping in Douglas Creek. He was also involved with rodeo and competed with the rodeo team while attending BYU. Foster became Bob at BYU.



Bob earned a bachelor degree and masters degree at Brigham Young University. It is there that he met a city-girl, Marilyn Deem, whom he married the Los Angeles Temple. They lived in Alaska, Colorado, California and Utah. It was in Lindon, Utah that they spent the majority of their married life.



He was also involved in scouting as a boy and as a leader. There are countless young men who remember him as their scoutmaster-hunting, fishing, canoeing, hiking, biking, and many other activities. He was an accomplished Dutch Oven chef! He served a mission to Western Canada, and returned to serve in many positions of leadership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.



Bob taught cabinetmaking at Utah Technical College-and worked through several college name changes over the years. He taught many students who later opened successful businesses in Utah and abroad. He was an accomplished woodworker, cabinetmaker and wood carver. He made many items of furniture for family and friends. He also made a family cabin by hand that his family enjoyed for many years.



Bob was a dedicated father and husband. He spent every bit of time off camping, cooking, hiking, working, making fun stuff, RVing, river rafting and so, so, much more with his wife and family. He created the best back yard in the neighborhood-full of dangerous swings, three story towers, zip-lines, fireman poles, a basketball court, a trampoline and a great fire-pit. There was never a dull moment at the Steele home.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert B. and Ruby Foster Steele and an infant son, Blake. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn D. Steele, children Bert Steele (Sherri), Brent Steele, Brian Steele (Michelle), Blaine Steele (Amy), MerriLynn Hansen (Chad), Mallene Steele, 31 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.



Bob will be missed by everyone!



Services will be held at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary in Layton, Utah where masks wearing and social distancing will be observed. Interment, Willard Cemetery, Willard, Utah.



In lieu of flowers make donation to the Humanitarian Aid of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.