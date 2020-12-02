Menu
Robert Storie
1984 - 2020
BORN
August 17, 1984
DIED
November 28, 2020
Robert Storie's passing at the age of 36 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown Funeral Chapel in Byrdstown, TN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brown Funeral Chapel website.

Published by Brown Funeral Chapel on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Brown Funeral Chapel
504 West Main St, Byrdstown, Tennessee 38549
Dec
3
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Pritchard Cemetery
Pritchard Cemetery Rd., Pall Mall, Tennessee 38577
Funeral services provided by:
Brown Funeral Chapel
