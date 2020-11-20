Menu
Robert Sutton
1960 - 2020
BORN
April 22, 1960
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
Cub Scout
Scout Master
Robert Sutton's passing at the age of 60 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Burlington, NC .

Published by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Bethlehem Christan Church Cemetery
3625 Altamahaw Church Street, Elon, North Carolina 27244
Funeral services provided by:
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
