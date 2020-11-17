Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Taynton
1933 - 2020
BORN
April 12, 1933
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
National Guard
Robert Taynton's passing at the age of 87 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd. in Wellsboro, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd. on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.