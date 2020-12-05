Menu
Robert Thorne
1953 - 2020
BORN
July 27, 1953
DIED
November 29, 2020
Robert Thorne's passing at the age of 67 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart in Elkhart, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart website.

Published by Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home
700 East Jackson Boulevard, Elkhart, Indiana 46516
Funeral services provided by:
Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
