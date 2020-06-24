Robert Duane Udink passed away on June 19, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Robert was born on January 6, 1947, the son of George Udink Jr. and Marie Dallinga Udink.
From 1966 to 1969, Robert served a mission to the Netherlands for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He married the love of his life, Jeanne Donoviel Udink, on August 29, 1969 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had six wonderful children. Jeanne was Robert's partner in life and lovingly cared for him during his battle with Alzheimer's.
Robert worked as an appeals officer for the Internal Revenue Service, finally retiring as manager of the penalty appeals unit in 2005 after thirty-eight years of dedicated service. Upon his retirement, he worked his real dream job at the Remuda Golf Course, taking care of the grounds and playing unlimited rounds of golf.
Robert and Jeanne served a mission to the Missouri Independence mission from 2012 to 2013. Robert was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved life, especially his family--and golf. His "dad jokes" were one of a kind. Even until the end of his life, he always had a smile on his face and loved to make people laugh. We will miss him dearly.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne; their six children, Shaun (Mindy) Udink, Kevin (Denyce) Udink, Jana (Joel) Thompson, Brian (Jennifer) Udink, Aaron (Virginia) Udink and Jeff (Vida) Udink; and twenty-five grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Ken Udink. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ray Udink. The family would like to thank the staff at Bristol Hospice who took such great care of Robert.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 24th at Myers Mortuary of Layton, 250 North Fairfield Road, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday prior to services from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
If you would like to attend Robert's funeral service via Zoom video conference, please send a request for the link to [email protected]
Arrangements under the direction of Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Published by Legacy from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.