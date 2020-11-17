Menu
Robert VanMeter
1935 - 2020
BORN
December 9, 1935
DIED
November 15, 2020
Robert VanMeter's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Durst Funeral Home, P.A. in Frostburg, MD .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Durst Funeral Home
57 Frost Avenue, Frostburg, Maryland 21532
Nov
18
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Durst Funeral Home
57 Frost Avenue, Frostburg, Maryland 21532
Funeral services provided by:
Durst Funeral Home, P.A.
