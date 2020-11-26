Robert L. Vincenzini, 78, of Penn Township, formerly of West Mifflin, died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born on November 30, 1941 in McKeesport, to the late Pio and June (Finney) Vincenzini. Robert is survived by two brothers and a sister, Charles (wife Mary Ann) Vincenzini of White Oak, Gary Vincenzini of West Mifflin, and Kathy (late husband George) Pomaibo of West Mifflin; and many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judith (Davidson) Vincenzini; and sisters, Nancy Vincenzini and Shirley (husband Edward) Matwij. Visitation will be private. Friends are welcome to attend a funeral mass Saturday, November 28 at 10:00 AM in St. Barbara Catholic Church, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Association
by visiting www.alz.org.

Published by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.