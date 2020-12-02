Menu
Robert Waldron
1953 - 2020
BORN
January 23, 1953
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
Catholic
Robert Waldron's passing at the age of 67 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro in Greensboro, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro website.

Published by McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Christ Our King and Savior Catholic Church
6341 Lake Oconee Parkway, Greensboro, Georgia 30642
Funeral services provided by:
McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro
