Robert Waters's passing at the age of 60 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by John V. Morris Funeral Home - North Wilkes-Barre in Wilkes Barre, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John V. Morris Funeral Home - North Wilkes-Barre website.
Published by John V. Morris Funeral Home - North Wilkes-Barre on Dec. 5, 2020.
