Robert Wilbur
1926 - 2020
BORN
February 18, 1926
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Robert Wilbur's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hinchliff-Pearson-West, Galesburg in Galesburg, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hinchliff-Pearson-West, Galesburg website.

Published by Hinchliff-Pearson-West, Galesburg on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
East Linwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Hinchliff-Pearson-West, Galesburg
