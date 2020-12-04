Menu
Robert Williams
1949 - 2020
BORN
May 31, 1949
DIED
November 26, 2020
Robert Williams's passing at the age of 71 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd. in East Moline, IL .

Published by Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd. on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue, East Moline, Illinois 61244
Funeral services provided by:
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
