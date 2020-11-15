Menu
Robert Wilson
1950 - 2020
BORN
October 6, 1950
DIED
November 6, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Robert Wilson's passing at the age of 70 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus in Columbus, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus website.

Published by SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Union Tabernacle of God
1345 Atcheson St, Columbus, Ohio 43203
Funeral services provided by:
SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus
