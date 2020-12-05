Menu
Robert Winemiller
1945 - 2020
BORN
October 28, 1945
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Robert Winemiller's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kenworthy Funeral Home in Hanover, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kenworthy Funeral Home website.

Published by Kenworthy Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
269 Frederick Street, Hanover, Pennsylvania 17331
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
269 Frederick Street, Hanover, Pennsylvania 17331
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
269 Frederick Street, Hanover, Pennsylvania 17331
Funeral services provided by:
Kenworthy Funeral Home
