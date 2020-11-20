Robert Worthington's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors in Worcester, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors website.
Published by Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.