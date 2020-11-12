Menu
Robert Wyche
1938 - 2020
BORN
October 22, 1938
DIED
November 10, 2020
Robert Wyche's passing at the age of 82 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home in Orange Park, FL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home and Cremation Services
529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, Florida 32073
Nov
21
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home and Cremation Services
529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, Florida 32073
Funeral services provided by:
Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home
