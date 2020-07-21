Robert Zimmerman Yaley

February 21, 1927 - July 17, 2020



Affectionately known as "Bob" in every store, office, and restaurant in his beloved hometown of Delmont, PA and "Pap Pap" to his loving family, Robert Z. Yaley passed peacefully with family by his side on July 17, 2020. Born February 1927 in Delmont to Dorothy Zimmerman and Eugene Yaley, Bob Yaley graduated from Greensburg Salem High School and enlisted in the Navy, where he served on the cruiser USS Helena. He returned to a place he was proud to call home, where he built his career, family, and lifelong home. An electrician by trade, he retired as a Foreman, Electrical Services, from Consolidated Natural Gas, where he worked across a career for the gas company and its predecessors. Yaley was an active member of the Delmont community, where he gave of his time and attention to preserve the history of the town and its people. He was involved with the Delmont Historical Society, and contributed to the book Images of America: Salem Township and Delmont. Yaley was a Leader of Boy Scout Troop 211, a lifelong Mason, and a member of Delmont Presbyterian Church, where he could often be found bringing family to church dinners and community outings like their annual fireworks night with the Pirates. Proclaimed "the unofficial Mayor of Delmont" by his grandchildren, Yaley seemed to know everyone in his hometown, spending his days in diners sharing stories and memories with friends across a place he proudly called home for his 90+ years. When not at his favorite restaurant, the Wagon Wheel, surrounded by the incredible staff who considered him family, or on the golf course, Bob Yaley was behind the steering wheel of a boat, where he taught countless family and friends to waterski over decades on the river, and would famously "crack the whip" by quickly turning the boat into waves with an innertube full of brave family riding behind the boat. He is preceded in death by former wife Frances Line Yaley and lifelong friend Martha Steffler. He is survived by children Robert E. Yaley and Linda of Greensburg, PA and Dr. M. Ann Murray and Harold of Phoenix, Arizona, along with grandchildren Ashlyn, Jason, Ben, and Jordan, and three great grandchildren. Yaley was laid to rest in a private family ceremony at Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont. His family extends their sincerest gratitude to the dedicated staff of the Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (RNC) and Bridges Hospice for their care and support over the last three years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Delmont Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by the Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, Delmont, PA (724-468-8381).

