Robert Zeck
1942 - 2020
BORN
September 9, 1942
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Robert Zeck's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Connell-Murphy Funeral Home in Lackawanna, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O'Connell-Murphy Funeral Home website.

Published by O'Connell-Murphy Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
My deepest sympathy to you and the family. He was such a wonderful man . He will be missed but the memories we all shared on Randall will live on.
Pat Manchester
November 15, 2020
Barb and Family, sorry to read of your husband and father's passing to Glory. Always too soon to say goodbye, but blessed askance, you will reunite one day. Ron, on loss of your brother, I extend my sorrow to you.
Margie Weber
November 15, 2020